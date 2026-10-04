Corporate Actions This Week: NMDC, Accelya Solutions, PH Capital, PTC India — Check Full List Here

A busy week lies ahead for investors tracking corporate actions, with several listed companies set to trade ex-date for stock splits, dividends, bonus issues and other shareholder-focused measures between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9.

Among the key events on the calendar are stock splits by BLS E-Services and Shankara Buildpro, dividend payouts from NMDC, PTC India and Accelya Solutions India, as well as bonus share issuances by GTV Engineering, PH Capital and the Mold-Tek group companies.

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Stock Split

BLS E-Services Ltd. has fixed Oct. 6 as the record date for its stock split, under which each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into two shares of Rs 5 each.

Shankara Buildpro Ltd. will also undertake a stock split, with the face value of its shares being reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2. The company has set Oct. 8 as the record date for the exercise.

Apart from stock splits, Veranda Learning Solutions and Bhagyanagar India have scheduled record dates for spin-off exercises on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, respectively. Shardul Securities and Transport Corporation of India are also slated for corporate actions related to buybacks later in the week.

Dividends

State-run mining major NMDC Ltd. has set Oct. 5 as the record date for its final dividend of Re 1 per share. PTC India Ltd. will determine eligible shareholders for its final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 9, Accelya Solutions India Ltd. has scheduled the record date for a final dividend of Rs 35 per share, one of the highest cash payouts among the week's corporate actions. The same day, Caspian Corporate Services Ltd. will mark the record date for a final dividend of 50 paise per share, while Skyways Air Services Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 25 paise per share.

Bonus Issue

GTV Engineering has fixed Oct. 7 as the record date for its 2:1 bonus issue, under which shareholders will receive two bonus shares for every one share held. PH Capital Ltd. will undertake a larger 10:1 bonus issue on the same day, granting 10 bonus shares for every share owned.

Meanwhile, both Mold-Tek Technologies and Mold-Tek Packaging have scheduled Oct. 9 as the record date for their 1:1 bonus issues, entitling shareholders to one additional share for every share held.

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