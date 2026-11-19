Should you add shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India? Should you hold shares of Infosys Ltd. at the current market price .? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Yes Bank Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services, Rajesh Bhosale, Sr Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha, and Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Research Analyst, Yes Security Limited provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Infosys Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,108.80)

Laxmikant: Hold

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Stock has seen some sort of profit booking.

Stock is holding above long-term moving averages.

Can expect bounce back move towards Rs 1070-1080

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 1080 on the downside.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 259.55)

Avinash: Hold

Commentary by company is cautious and disappointing.

Markets were in profit but company came out in loss.

Chinese demand has dried up which is reason for underperformance.

Hold as there is some upside potential for long-term.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (CMP: Rs 400)

Avinash: Hold

Some clarification will come for IDBI bank which will be positive for LIC.

For long-term, decent risk-reward can come in the stock.

Structurally, the price is attractive.

Hold for long-term. No fireworks in short-term.

Yes Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 17.68)

Avinash: Hold

Yet to get clarity on Bonds case. There has been a significant overhang there.

Stock has corrected and has factored in the negative development.

Hold but don't add till there is clarity from regulator.

Somany Ceramics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 541.00)

Rajesh: Wait and watch

Wait at the current levels for averaging.

If stocks dip towards Rs 490-480 levels which is 200 DMA, is seen.

Stock may slip further.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. (CMP: Rs 697.20)

Laxmikant: Hold

Structure looks positive. Stock has given consolidation breakout from Rs 652.

Stock has seen profit booking but still holding above all key moving averages.

Expecting a bounce back around zone of Rs 680. Hold.

Avinash: Hold

Q2 numbers are pretty good for Tanla.

Stay invested for one or two quarters.

Give stock atleast 6-8 months before taking fresh view.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. (CMP: Rs 12,428.00)

Laxmikant: Hold

Stock has given inverted head and shoulder breakout.

Decent rise and one can expect breakout of Rs 12,275.

Stock will continue upward move as bullish movement seen.

Belrise Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 234.94)

Rajesh: Buy on dips

Prices are holding towards its strong averages.

Positive on the stock

It's a buy on dips counter.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.