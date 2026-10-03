Powerful Explosions Rock Yemen's Capital Sanaa: Report

Powerful explosions were heard in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Saturday, with smoke rising over parts of the city amid reports of Saudi airstrikes targeting areas controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi forces, according to AFP.

AFP correspondents in Sanaa reported hearing multiple explosions. One correspondent heard at least five strikes in different parts of the capital, while another witnessed two warplanes firing missiles at targets in the city.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television described the strikes as Saudi aggression on the capital Sanaa but did not provide further details.

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The reported strikes come amid heightened tensions after the Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of targeting a power distribution station in Medina that supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque. The Houthis denied the allegation.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia is considering an offensive against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, including a coastal operation to regain control of the Bab el-Mandeb strait or coordinated attacks across several fronts.

Reuters citing six people familiar with the preparations said that Yemeni forces overseen by Riyadh would lead the ground operation, supported by Saudi air strikes. More than 100,000 Yemeni troops could be mobilised, depending on its scale.

The plans aim to reverse Houthi advances last month, when the group moved down Yemen's coast and seized the strait, according to Gulf and Yemeni officials and Western diplomats cited by Reuters. Officials said Riyadh was weighing either an assault focused on Bab el-Mandeb or a wider campaign involving synchronised attacks in Al-Bayda, Marib, Taiz and Al-Jawf.

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