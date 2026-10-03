India Champions vs Australia Champions: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

India Champions vs Australia Champions Latest

Australia Champions have won the toss and have opted to field.

India Champions (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Mohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni

Australia Champions (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Usman Khawaja(c), Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Jonathan Wells, Joe Burns, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Laughlin, Fawad Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Ben Hilfenhaus

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The India Champions will take on the Australia Champions in the opening match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Saturday, October 3. The third edition of the tournament will bring together former international cricket stars from seven teams. The matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to 18. The opening fixture will see Yuvraj Singh lead India Champions against David Warner's Australia Champions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

India Champions vs Australia Champions: Date and Time

The India Champions vs Australia Champions match will be played on Saturday, October 3. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM.

India Champions vs Australia Champions: Venue

The opening fixture of WCL 2026 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

India Champions vs Australia Champions: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the India Champions vs Australia Champions match live on the FanCode app and website.

India Champions vs Australia Champions: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Champions vs Australia Champions: Preview

India Champions will be led by Yuvraj Singh, with Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan among the other notable names in the squad. Australia Champions, captained by David Warner, feature players including Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

WCL Champions List

2024 (Season 1): India Champions (Defeated Pakistan Champions in the final)

2025 (Season 2): South Africa Champions (Defeated Pakistan Champions in the final)

India Champions vs Australia Champions: Squads

India Champions: Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh (captain), Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rishi Dhawan, Anureet Singh, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Negi and Mohit Sharma.

Australia Champions: David Warner (captain), Ben Hilfenhaus, Rob Quiney, James Pattinson, Callum Ferguson, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Reardon, Kane Richardson, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Michael Beer, Jonathan Wells, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye and D'Arcy Short.

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