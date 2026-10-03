Tata Motors PV Q2 Business Update: JLR Wholesale Volumes Up 24.5%, Retail Sales Decline

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a 24.5% year-on-year increase in Jaguar Land Rover's wholesale volumes to 82,400 units in the second quarter, according to its latest business update.

The company said the growth in wholesale volumes reflects a recovery from the impact of a cyber incident a year ago. JLR's retail sales fell 7.5% year-on-year to 79,000 units during the quarter.

(This is a developing story.)

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