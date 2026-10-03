India Thrash Malaysia 5-1 To Win Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Gold, Seal LA 2028 Berth

India clinched the men's hockey gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday. The victory also secured India a direct qualification spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring in the 11th minute through a penalty corner. The goal came after sustained pressure from the Indian team, which eventually earned the crucial set-piece.

However, India's lead lasted only three minutes. Malaysia hit back through Shello Silverius, who produced a brilliant half-volley to level the score. He brought down an aerial ball and struck it on the bounce to beat the Indian defence and make it 1-1.

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India regained the lead in the 23rd minute through Jugraj Singh. The Indian defender converted another penalty-corner opportunity, firing the ball past Malaysia goalkeeper Muhamad Zaimi Mat Deris.

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The goal was Jugraj's seventh of the campaign, underlining his importance to India's attacking threat from penalty corners.

India continued to apply pressure after the break and were rewarded again in the 42nd minute. The Indian team won a penalty stroke, with Hardik Singh stepping up to take responsibility.

Hardik sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and calmly converted the penalty stroke to extend India's lead to 3-1.

India's fourth goal came through Shilanand Lakra, who combined with Dilpreet Singh during the build-up before Lakra provided the finishing touch. His brilliant field goal extended India's lead and put them in a commanding position in the final.

With just three minutes remaining on the clock, captain Harmanpreet Singh made it 5-1 by converting yet another penalty corner. It was also the final goal of the match.

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The Indian men's team retained their Asian Games gold medal, while the women's team had also clinched gold after beating China 1-0 on Friday. It has been a memorable Asian Games campaign for Indian hockey.

With the men's hockey final bringing India's campaign to a close, the Indian contingent has now completed its competition at the Games.

Antim Panghal's wrestling final had also concluded a few minutes earlier, with the Indian wrestler settling for silver in the women's freestyle 53kg category.

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