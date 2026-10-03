Avengers: Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 8: Marvel Re-Release Continues To Draw Audiences

After a strong opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame Encore saw a drop in collections during the weekdays but has continued to draw Marvel fans to theatres. The Marvel re-release also comes with new footage linked to Avengers: Doomsday, adding to the excitement around its return to the big screen.

Here's a look at its latest collection and overall box-office journey.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 1.59 crore net in India on Day 8 from 270 shows, with an overall occupancy of 58.7%. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 1.78 crore on Friday.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 32.99 crore. The worldwide gross collection also stands at Rs 39.28 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Box Office Journey

Avengers: Endgame Encore opened with Rs 7.25 crore net on Day 1. The film saw a slight rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 7.65 crore, followed by Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3.

Collections dropped after the opening weekend, with the film earning Rs 2.35 crore on Day 4. It saw a small improvement on Day 5 with Rs 2.50 crore, while Day 6 and Day 7 each brought in Rs 2.05 crore.

The Marvel re-release ended its first week with Rs 31.40 crore net in India. It added another Rs 1.59 crore on Day 8, taking its overall India net collection to Rs 32.99 crore.

With the second weekend now underway, Avengers: Endgame Encore will look to keep its box-office run steady.

ALSO READ: Digger Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Sees Slow Opening In India, Eyes Weekend Boost

All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore brings back the surviving Avengers for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and restore those they lost. The film, based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, was originally released in 2019.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18.

ALSO READ: The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 9: Nani Starrer Struggles To Regain Momentum, Check Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.