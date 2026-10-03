Bank of India Q2 Update: Global Business Nears Rs 19 Lakh Crore, Advances Up 20%

Bank of India reported double-digit growth across its global and domestic business, deposits and advances in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, according to its latest business update.

The public sector lender's global business rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 18.9 lakh crore, while domestic business grew 23% from a year earlier to Rs 16 lakh crore.

In terms of deposits, Bank of India's global deposits advanced 21.6% year-on-year to Rs 10.4 lakh crore, while domestic deposits rose 23% to Rs 9 lakh crore.

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On the lending front, global gross advances grew 20% year-on-year to Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Domestic gross advances increased 17.7% from a year earlier to Rs 7 lakh crore.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, Bank of India's net profit rose 36.2% year-on-year. The lender posted a bottom-line of Rs 3,068 crore, compared to Rs 2,252 crore in the year-ago period.The increase in profit came even as provisions rose to Rs 964 crore from Rs 1,096 crore year-on-year. However, sequentially provisions slipped from Rs 990 crore. Net Interest Income rose 12.6% to Rs 6,833 crore, as against Rs 6,068 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality became better as gross non-performing assets decreased to 1.81% from 1.98% in the preceding quarter. NNPA also slipped to 0.51% from 0.56% in Q4 of FY26.

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