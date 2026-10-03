Heart of the Beast Box Office Collection Day 8: Brad Pitt Starrer Picks Up Pace With 44.4% Jump

Heart of the Beast has picked up pace at the Indian box office as it enters its second weekend. The Brad Pitt-starrer recorded a 44.4% rise in collections on Day 8 after a relatively slow run during the weekdays.

Here's a look at its Day 8 India and worldwide box office performance.

India Box Office

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Heart of the Beast collected Rs 1.04 crore net in India on Day 8. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 7.01 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 8.27 crore after eight days in theatres, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film began its theatrical run in India with Rs 70 lakh on Day 1 before seeing a steady rise over the opening weekend. The Brad Pitt-starrer collected Rs 1.30 crore on Saturday and went on to earn Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday. The film witnessed a drop with weekday collections settling in the Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh range between Day 4 and Day 6. It showed a slight improvement on Day 7, earning Rs 72 lakh on Day 7.

The film then picked up pace again on its second Day 8, when it collected Rs 1.04 crore. With the weekend underway, Heart of the Beast will look to continue the improvement and bring in more audiences.

Worldwide Box Office

Heart of the Beast has grossed $27.39 million in North America and $30.10 million internationally, taking its worldwide collection to $57.50 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

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About The Film

Heart of the Beast is a survival thriller that follows James Belmont (Brad Pitt), a retired Special Forces officer, and his combat dog, Odin, after their plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Injured and surrounded by harsh weather and dangerous wildlife, the duo must make their way through the wilderness to find safety.

Directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, the film also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lam in key supporting roles.

Cameron Alexander has written the screenplay, while Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen are among the producers, with Damien Chazelle serving as an executive producer. Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt and Ayer after Fury (2014) and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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