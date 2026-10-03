Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To Mumbai After Spinal Fracture: Long-Term Effects, Recovery And Risks Explained

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was airlifted to Mumbai on Friday after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident in Bali. The actor was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when the accident occurred. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Bali and remained under medical observation.

Bharuccha's team shared an update about her injury on social media and requested privacy as she undergoes treatment. Following further evaluation, her team confirmed that she would require spine surgery. Arrangements were subsequently made to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance.

Videos of Bharuccha returning to Mumbai have surfaced on social media, showing the actor being transported on a stretcher after her arrival.

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According to an NDTV report, Bharuccha's surgery is scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Her team has also indicated that she will need adequate time to rest and recover. Details about the exact type and severity of her spinal fracture have not been disclosed.

This is not the first time Bharuccha has had to be evacuated from abroad during an emergency. In October 2023, the actor was safely brought back to India after being stranded in Israel following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. She had been in the country when Hamas launched its October 7 attack, following which arrangements were made for her return to India.

What Is A Spinal Fracture?

A spinal fracture occurs when one or more of the vertebrae, the bones that make up the spinal column, break. Spinal fractures can range from stable injuries that may be treated without surgery to more severe or unstable fractures that may require surgical intervention.

A spinal fracture does not necessarily result in permanent disability. If the spinal cord and surrounding nerves are not damaged, many people can recover with appropriate treatment and rehabilitation. However, severe fractures can sometimes affect the spinal cord or nerves and lead to more serious complications.

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Long-Term Effects Of Spinal Injuries

The long-term impact of a spinal fracture varies depending on the location and severity of the injury and whether the spinal cord or nerves have been affected. Some people may recover without lasting problems, while others may experience persistent symptoms.

1. Persistent Back Pain

Back pain can continue even after a fractured vertebra has healed. Changes in the shape or alignment of the spine may place additional stress on surrounding muscles, joints and ligaments, potentially causing ongoing discomfort.

Pain may become more noticeable while sitting, standing, bending or performing certain physical activities.

2. Nerve-Related Pain

A spinal fracture can sometimes irritate or put pressure on nearby nerves. Depending on the location of the injury, this may cause symptoms such as shooting pain, tingling, numbness or weakness in the back, arms or legs. The presence and severity of these symptoms depend on whether the nerves or spinal cord have been affected.

3. Reduced Movement And Flexibility

A spinal injury may make certain movements more difficult or uncomfortable. Bending, twisting, lifting objects or remaining in one position for long periods can cause discomfort during recovery. Doctors may recommend physiotherapy and gradual strengthening exercises once movement is considered safe. Rehabilitation can help improve mobility, muscle strength and physical function.

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4. Changes In Posture Or Height

Certain spinal fractures, particularly compression fractures, can cause a vertebra to become compressed. This can sometimes lead to loss of height or increased curvature of the upper back. These changes may become more noticeable when a person has multiple spinal fractures and can sometimes contribute to discomfort or changes in posture.

5. Muscle Weakness And Reduced Stamina

Prolonged rest and reduced physical activity during recovery can cause muscles to weaken and overall stamina to decline. Once a doctor determines that movement is safe, a structured rehabilitation programme can help gradually rebuild muscle strength, mobility and endurance.

How Long Does It Take To Recover From A Spinal Fracture?

Recovery from a spinal fracture can vary depending on the type and location of the fracture, the treatment required and whether there are any other injuries.

Less severe fractures may be treated with rest, medication, a brace and physiotherapy, while more serious injuries may require surgery. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most spinal fractures heal in about three months, although patients who undergo surgery may need more time for recovery and rehabilitation.

The long-term outcome also depends on the severity and location of the injury and whether the fracture has affected nearby nerves or the spinal cord. This means the fact that someone has suffered a spinal fracture alone does not indicate how serious the long-term impact will be.

Doctors typically assess the extent of the injury, any nerve or spinal cord damage and the treatment needed before determining the likely recovery period.

Disclaimer: This information is for general purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Patients should consult a qualified doctor or specialist for diagnosis and treatment.

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