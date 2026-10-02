Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 22: Soori Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore, Can Long Weekend Help?

Mandaadi is heading into its fourth week with a steady presence at the box office, despite a drop in collections on Day 22. With the long weekend ahead, can the Soori-led film cross the Rs 100 crore mark?

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office numbers.

Day 22 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi earned Rs 1.07 crore net in India on Day 22, taking its total India net collection to Rs 95.37 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 111.23 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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The film has also earned Rs 17.60 crore gross overseas, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 128.83 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and saw a strong rise over the next few days, collecting Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2, Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It then earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. The film added Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 57.30 crore.

The second week began with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. Collections then fell to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 15. Its second-week total stood at Rs 26 crore.

In its third week, Mandaadi collected Rs 1.40 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18. Collections then dropped to Rs 1.45 crore on Day 19, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 20, Rs 1.25 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.07 crore on Day 22. The film's third-week collection stands at Rs 12.07 crore.

About The Film

Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu sports action drama written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The film stars Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

The story follows Muthukaali (Soori), a skilled fisherman and boat racer who returns to his village to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return forces him to confront his past and an old rivalry. With his deep knowledge of the sea and its currents, Muthukaali leads his team into a fierce traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by S. R. Kathir and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Mandaadi released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

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