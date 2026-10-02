700 Detained As Delhi, Mumbai See Protests Demanding Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

More than 700 people were detained in New Delhi on Friday during a protest by opposition parties and other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over issues related to the Election Commission and electoral rolls, NDTV reported.

The protests also extended to Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti, where thousands gathered at Shivaji Park despite police denying permission for the rally organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

At the centre of the demonstrations was the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition groups have alleged irregularities in the exercise and raised concerns over voter deletions.

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In Delhi, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including former chief minister Atishi and Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Members of the Congress and Left outfits also participated in the demonstration.

Police had denied permission for the protest and imposed restrictions across the New Delhi district, citing public safety.

More than 700 demonstrators were subsequently detained from Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, according to sources cited by NDTV. They were taken to different police stations outside the New Delhi area and were expected to be released after necessary paperwork and legal formalities.

The action came amid heightened security around Jantar Mantar.

The controversy intensified after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly objected to several decisions taken by the Election Commission.

The report revived the opposition's “vote theft” charges. The Election Commission, however, has denied wrongdoing in the SIR process and said that differences of view among election commissioners are part of the institution's normal functioning.

Thousands Protest In Mumbai

In Mumbai, thousands gathered at Shivaji Park for the CJP protest despite police denying permission for the rally.

Entry routes from nearby Dadar railway station were barricaded, but protesters reached Shivaji Park carrying the national flag and placards calling for Kumar's resignation.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the gathering on Gandhi Jayanti, saying the protest was intended as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani were also present, along with Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

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Police later began removing CJP supporters from the protest site. Officers had earlier turned back a truck carrying protest equipment and dismantled a temporary stage, before allowing a smaller stage for a sound system.

The BJP held a counter-protest in Mumbai's Fort area, where Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar criticised the CJP agitation.

Protests were also held in Jaipur, where AAP workers demonstrated for greater transparency in the SIR process, and in Ahmedabad, where protesters outside Gujarat University demanded Kumar's resignation.

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