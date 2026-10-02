Asian Games 2026 Day 14 Highlights: India Strike Gold In Hockey, Boxing, Wrestling And Archery

India enjoyed a memorable day at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, October 2, adding 10 medals to their tally, including six gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The day began with a historic gold in archery before India continued its strong run in boxing and Wrestling. The women's hockey team then capped the day with another major triumph, defeating China 1-0 in the final to win the gold medal.

India Win Historic Archery Gold, Added Silver In Mixed Team Event

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep started the day by by winning Asian Games gold in the Women's Compound Archery Final.

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India retained its women's compound archery team gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China 238-234 in the final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Wednesday.

India also picked up a silver in the mixed recurve team event, with Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara finishing runners-up after losing to China.

The pair became India's first silver medallists in the event at the Asian Games.

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Bronze In Men's Recurve Team Event

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge also secured silver in the men's recurve team event.

Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold

India's boxing campaign produced three gold medals on Friday.

Lovlina Borgohain won her maiden Asian Games gold medal beating China's Bao Ziyi in the women's 75kg final. She became the second Indian female boxer to win gold at the Asian Games after Mary Kom.

Parveen Hooda then claimed gold in the women's 65kg after a close final against Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei, winning 3-2.

Ankush Panghal thrashed South Korea's Kim Min-seong in the men's 80kg final to complete a clean sweep for India in the boxing finals on the day.

Parveen Hooda Wins Gold

Parveen Hooda clinched the women's 65kg boxing gold medal after defeating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin 3-2 in a closely fought final.

The Indian boxer held her nerve against the Paris Olympics bronze medallist to secure her maiden Asian Games gold. She had earlier defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 in the semifinal.

Parveen's victory also made her only the third Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold, after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain.

Ankush Panghal Completes Boxing Gold Hat-Trick

Ankush Panghal completed a golden hat-trick for India in boxing winning the men's 80kg gold medal. He beat South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final.

Ankush's win made him the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal back in 2018 to win an Asian Games gold medal. Earlier sealed his place in the final with a 4-1 win in the semi-final over Uzbekistan's 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev.

The two victories came after Lovlina Borgohain also won gold in the women's 75kg category, giving India three boxing gold medals on the same day. India finished the boxing campaign with six medals, including three golds.

Sujeet Kalkal Stages Stunning Comeback

Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal also struck gold in the men's 65kg freestyle category.

Sujeet produced a dramatic comeback in the final against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev. After trailing 2-9, the Indian wrestler fought his way back to win the bout 10-9 and claim the Asian Games title.

Nethra Kumanan Wins Sailing Bronze

India also added a bronze medal in sailing, with Nethra Kumanan finishing third in the women's dinghy event.

The Indian Olympian finished with 14 points, behind Thailand's Sophia Montgomery and Singapore's Jania Ang.

Sepaktakraw Bronze

India's men's quadrant team in Sepaktakraw also secured a bronze medal after losing 0-2 to hosts Japan in the semifinal.

Women's Hockey Team End 44-Year Wait

The biggest moment of the day came in women's hockey as India defeated China 1-0 in the final to win the Asian Games gold medal.

Lalremsiami scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minute, marking her 200th international appearance with a crucial strike.

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India's lead was then preserved by keeper Savita Punia's crucial penalty-stroke save, while the defence resisted persistent Chinese attack.

With the win, India's 44-year long wait for the Asian Games gold medal in women's hockey came to an end. Additionally, it earned direct qualification for the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

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