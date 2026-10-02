Carlo Ancelotti On Brazil's Clash With Blue Tigers: 'Full Respect For India'

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that his team has “full respect” for India and is looking forward to an entertaining contest when the two sides meet on Saturday.

The five-time Champions League-winning manager said the game should be seen as an opportunity for his players rather than a test.

Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil in May 2025 ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, said he was happy to be in India and hoped the match would allow his side to showcase its quality.

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“I hope it will be an entertaining game. We're happy to be here and to show our quality,” Ancelotti said.

India head into the contest after playing out a 1-1 draw against Panama. Ancelotti acknowledged the result and said Brazil would approach the game with the required respect for their opponents.

“We have respect for the quality of the Indian team. They played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents,” he said.

The Italian manager was also asked about his calm demeanour on the touchline. The 67-year-old said patience is an important quality for any manager, particularly while working with a team going through a new phase.

“It's part of my character. I'm usually patient in football, and as a manager, I think patience is an important quality,” he said.

Ancelotti also spoke about Brazil's preparations for the new cycle. With several new players coming into the squad, the manager said bringing the group together and building an understanding among the players is an important part of the process.

“It's a pleasure to work with all of the new members. Not only them, but the whole squad. It has been a great moment, bringing them together, creating synergy and feeling the energy in the squad."

Ancelotti also said “No” when asked whether he would announce Brazil's starting XI for the clash against India.

Ancelotti has opted for a mix of youth and experience in his first squad since Brazil's disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, where they were knocked out by Norway in the pre-quarterfinals.

Erling Haaland scored a brace for Norway in that match, while Neymar Jr scored Brazil's only goal. It was also Neymar's final goal and final appearance for Brazil.

Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos remain part of the experienced core, while Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes have also retained their places in the squad.

The biggest changes have come in goal, with Brazil leaving out their World Cup goalkeeping trio of Alisson, Ederson and Weverton. Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza has stepped in as the first choice, with Coritiba's Pedro Morisco and Cruzeiro's Otavio named as his backups.

Brazil have also made changes to their defence, with Arthur Dias, Jair, Matheuzinho and Mauro Junior joining more experienced options such as Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian team arrived in India after playing two matches in Australia. They drew 1-1 in one game before securing a 4-2 victory in the other.

Ancelotti said the matches in Australia, along with the upcoming game in India, are useful for Brazil as the team continues its preparations for the new cycle.

“All these games in Australia and India are good preparation and a good opportunity to show what we can do,” Ancelotti said.

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The manager is also using these games to assess new players and build the squad ahead of the challenges that lie ahead.

The Brazil manager's focus remains on using the upcoming games to prepare his squad for the challenges ahead, while also allowing his players to show their quality.

The meeting between India and Brazil on Saturday will be a major occasion for Indian football, with Ancelotti and the Brazilian side arriving in the country for the contest.

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