RBI Appoints Sudhakar Malli As Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Sudhakar Malli as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 1, 2026, the central bank said in a release on Friday, October 2. Sudhakar was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Supervision in RBI, prior to his appointment as ED.

Malli has extensive experience in the supervision of banks, non-banking financial companies and co-operative banks, spanning over two and a half decades, RBI said. He also has nearly five years of supervisory experience in overseas jurisdictions and worked in the area of Currency Management. As Executive Director, Sudhakar will look after the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment). He holds a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).



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