Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

CJP Shares Legal Contacts For Protesters Ahead Of Mumbai 'Jail Bharo Andolan'

CJP shared contact details of eight Bombay High Court advocates offering legal assistance to protesters during its October 2 Mumbai Jail Bharo Andolan'.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
CJP Shares Legal Contacts For Protesters Ahead Of Mumbai 'Jail Bharo Andolan'
CJP lists eight advocates for legal help during its October 2 Mumbai protest.
Photo Source: PTI

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has shared a list of lawyers offering legal assistance to protesters during its October 2 demonstration in Mumbai.

In a post on X, the group said, "Hello Cockroaches, the Mumbai legal team is all set," and asked anyone who was "illegally detained" during the protest to contact the advocates listed in the accompanying poster.

The poster, titled "The Bombay High Court Advocates Extend Support For Fellow Protestors," lists eight advocates and their contact details for legal assistance during the protest.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | CJP Founder Dipke Detained Briefly After Being Spotted With Placards At Marine Drive: Police

The legal assistance comes as CJP holds its planned "Jail Bharo Andolan" in Mumbai on October 2. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced the protest at Shivaji Park while demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mumbai Police had earlier said it was not empowered to grant permission for a public gathering at Shivaji Park under an existing Bombay High Court order and subsequent Maharashtra government guidelines. Police also cited concerns including traffic congestion, noise pollution and the movement of emergency vehicles in the area.

CJP subsequently announced its "Jail Bharo Andolan", saying the protest would go ahead on October 2.

ALSO READ | CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announce Jail Bharo Andolan In Mumbai On October 2

The move to provide legal contacts comes a day after Dipke was briefly detained at Marine Drive police station after he was spotted with supporters holding placards, according to police. Dipke and his supporters were kept in the station's waiting area before he was released minutes later. Reuters

In its October 2 post, CJP thanked the advocates for extending legal assistance and asked protesters facing detention to reach out to the lawyers listed in the poster.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 1%, Dow Up 300 Points As Yields Retreat After Weak Jobs Data

US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Jumps 1%, Dow Up 300 Points As Yields Retreat After Weak Jobs Data

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com