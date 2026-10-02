CJP Shares Legal Contacts For Protesters Ahead Of Mumbai 'Jail Bharo Andolan'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has shared a list of lawyers offering legal assistance to protesters during its October 2 demonstration in Mumbai.

In a post on X, the group said, "Hello Cockroaches, the Mumbai legal team is all set," and asked anyone who was "illegally detained" during the protest to contact the advocates listed in the accompanying poster.

The poster, titled "The Bombay High Court Advocates Extend Support For Fellow Protestors," lists eight advocates and their contact details for legal assistance during the protest.

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The legal assistance comes as CJP holds its planned "Jail Bharo Andolan" in Mumbai on October 2. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced the protest at Shivaji Park while demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mumbai Police had earlier said it was not empowered to grant permission for a public gathering at Shivaji Park under an existing Bombay High Court order and subsequent Maharashtra government guidelines. Police also cited concerns including traffic congestion, noise pollution and the movement of emergency vehicles in the area.

CJP subsequently announced its "Jail Bharo Andolan", saying the protest would go ahead on October 2.

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The move to provide legal contacts comes a day after Dipke was briefly detained at Marine Drive police station after he was spotted with supporters holding placards, according to police. Dipke and his supporters were kept in the station's waiting area before he was released minutes later. Reuters

In its October 2 post, CJP thanked the advocates for extending legal assistance and asked protesters facing detention to reach out to the lawyers listed in the poster.

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