CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announce Jail Bharo Andolan In Mumbai On October 2

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a "Jail Bharo Andolan" in Mumbai on October 2 over the demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concerning the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Dipke declared the protest on X, writing, "Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy"

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The protest coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, following the Mumbai Police's refusal to grant permission for the party's proposed protest at Shivaji Park. Along with the resignation demand, the party has also called for a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.

Mumbai Police said the permission was beyond the jurisdiction of the department for a gathering at Shivaji Park, as the order would be issued by a Bombay High Court judgment or the Maharashtra government. Also, police addressed the problem of the hospitals located in the surrounding areas, as the crowds could cause noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to movement in the area, causing difficulties for patients, reported Hindustan Times.

Authorities urged the organisers to apply for a different venue in Mumbai. Calling the decision a clear suppression of free speech, Dipke announced a "Jail Bharo" protest at Shivaji Park on October 2.

The scheduled agitation aligns with a broader campaign by the CJP amid growing political scrutiny over the administration of the electoral-roll revision. Allegations that two Election Commissioners formally dissented on specific procedural decisions during the update have intensified the political friction surrounding the issue.

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Rejecting claims of functional failure, the Election Commission clarified that internal disagreements are natural and its core decisions remain unanimous. The October 2 demonstration will press for the CJP's demands concerning poll panel governance and voter-list updates, as per HT.

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