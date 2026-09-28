Nvidia Boosts Share Buyback By Record $150 Billion; Stock Ticks Higher Pre-Market

Nvidia's board of directors has authorised an additional $150 billion for its share repurchase program, lifting the company's total remaining buyback capacity to $235 billion. The move represents the largest single share repurchase authorisation increase in corporate history, underscoring the tech giant's massive cash generation amid the artificial intelligence boom.

Following the announcement, Nvidia shares edged higher in pre-market trading, gaining 0.93%, or $2.10, to change hands at $227.17.

The company intends to execute the remaining $235 billion repurchase program through fiscal year 2028. Founder and CEO Jensen Huang emphasized that surging free cash flow gives Nvidia the balance-sheet strength to aggressively reinvest in frontier technologies while returning substantial capital to equity holders, describing the broader transition toward accelerated computing as a once-in-a-generation platform shift.

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The aggressive capital-return plan caps a historic ascent in Nvidia's market value over the past year. Propelled by relentless enterprise appetite for its data center graphics processors, Nvidia's shares have more than doubled over the past twelve months, repeatedly shattering revenue records and pushing the company past historic multi-trillion-dollar valuation milestones.

As cloud hyperscalers and sovereign nations poured tens of billions into building out AI clusters, Nvidia firmly established itself as the primary engine of the global tech rally.

The boost in sharebuyback comes days after Nvidia released a bullish outlook for its sales. "We expect to grow revenue by approximately 70% in fiscal 2028," Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said during a post-earnings conference call on Aug. 27. This is higher than the 45% rise projected by analysts, tracked by Bloomberg, for that fiscal year.

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