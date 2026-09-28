Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 May Release A Day Earlier: Report

The makers of Ramayana Part 1 are reportedly considering a change in the film's theatrical release plan. The Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer could arrive in cinemas earlier than initially scheduled.

The makers are planning to release the film on Thursday, November 5, instead of its previously announced date of November 6, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The report stated that the stakeholders are largely in agreement with the revised date. However, the change has yet to receive final approval. The makers are expected to make an official announcement once the new release plan is confirmed.

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Under the proposed plan, Ramayana Part 1 will be released in India and overseas on the same day, allowing audiences worldwide to watch the film simultaneously.



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Character Posters Introduce Key Characters

The makers have also started introducing the film's key characters through a series of posters.

One of the posters featured Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The trio were shown against a forest backdrop, offering a glimpse of the film's visual presentation.

Another poster introduced Yash as Ravana, giving audiences a closer look at his portrayal of the central antagonist.

Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta Among Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 has an ensemble cast featuring several prominent actors. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha. Lara Dutta has been cast as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film is based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana and will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled to be released this year, while the second part is planned for a Diwali 2027 release.

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