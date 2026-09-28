Rakul Preet, Producer Vashu Bhagnani Under I-T Scanner: Department Conducts Searches At 12 Locations

The Income Tax Department has conducted search operations at 12 locations in Mumbai linked to actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and production company Panorama Studios.

Multiple teams of the Mumbai Income Tax Department have been initiated as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities in film-financing transactions. Investigators are examining whether funds were routed overseas under the guise of financing film projects, with the probe focusing on foreign remittances and possible tax-related irregularities.

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The I-T authorities are reportedly examining financial records, documents and details of alleged overseas transactions at the premises associated with the individuals and company.

Mumbai Police initiated a hunt last December for Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, in connection with a drug investigation. The reports also mention a separate drug-related case involving Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, from December 2025. Two businessmen were arrested with 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA. That matter is separate from the current Income Tax Department searches and should not be conflated with the ongoing financial investigation.

As the Income Tax operation continues, authorities are expected to scrutinise the records and transactions collected during the searches to establish whether any financial or tax violations occurred.

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Rakul Preet Singh is married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, the son of veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani. The Bhagnani family runs Pooja Entertainment, while Panorama Studios is another well-known production and distribution company in the Hindi film industry.

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Owned by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Panorama Studios is set to release its upcoming film, Drishyam: The Conclusion, on October 2.

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