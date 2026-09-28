Stock Market Crash: Investors Lose Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore As Sensex Tanks 1,064 Points; Nifty Below 22,850

Stock Market Crash Today: Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, with the BSE Sensex plunging 1,064 points and the NSE Nifty50 slipping below the 22,850 mark.

The sell-off wiped out around Rs 7.50 lakh crore from the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies. The total market capitalisation stood at Rs 4,75,74,703.03 crore on Monday at the time of publishing the report, compared with Rs 4,83,25,067.256 crore at Friday's close.

At the time of writing, the Sensex was down 1.31% at 72.926, while the Nifty50 declined 1.33% to 22,831.

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BSE Top Losers

All 30 shares were trading in the red zone on BSE. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were among the top losers.

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NSE Top Losers

On NSE, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), and Tata Consumer were among the top drags.

Broader Markets

Broader markets, too, bled today. The Nifty Midcap 100 down 1.32% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.45%.

The Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 were also trading lower by 1.38%, 1.37% and 1.36%, respectively.

Sectoral Indices

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank was the top drag, down over 2.5%, followed by Private Bank, Realty, Metal and Auto indices.

Advance-Decline Ratio

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,896 stocks declining versus 1,296 advancing, while 266 stocks remained unchanged.

The session also saw extreme moves across counters, with 151 stocks hitting their 52-week highs and 149 touching 52-week lows, so far.

Momentum remained elevated as 192 stocks were locked in upper circuits, while 190 stocks hit lower circuits, highlighting a highly stock-specific market with sharp divergences in performance.

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