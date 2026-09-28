Sachin Tendulkar Announces Partnership With OpenAI: 'Interesting Things Coming Up'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced a partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. He announced the collaboration through a post on X on Monday, saying that "interesting things" were coming up.

OpenAI has described the arrangement as a multi-year partnership with Tendulkar. The collaboration is intended to demonstrate how people in India can use AI and ChatGPT in their personal and professional lives. The partnership will involve content, campaigns and experiences featuring the cricketer and his own use of ChatGPT. The stated focus is on showing the practical applications of AI, including learning about interests, developing ideas and tackling more complex problems.

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In his post on X, Tendulkar said that his natural curiosity has often led him from one question to another and that ChatGPT has encouraged this habit. He also said that the AI tool has proved useful for practical tasks, including planning his last family trip.

He said about the collaboration, "A question, an idea, something you've always wanted to explore. There are so many places to start. Looking forward to exploring together."

The collaboration has launched with a campaign titled “Sachin Tendulkar Starts a New Innings with ChatGPT.”

As part of the announcement, Tendulkar shared a video showing an interaction with ChatGPT. In the video, he challenged the AI chatbot to identify him by asking 10 questions.

Additional videos featuring Tendulkar and entrepreneur and creator Varun Mayya are expected to be released in the following days, according to reports on the campaign.

Prabhjeet Singh, Managing Director of OpenAI India, said that the company sees AI as having the potential to help people learn, explore and undertake things that may previously have seemed out of reach. He said that the partnership with the former Indian batter is intended to help more people understand what AI can do and gain confidence in using it.

Tendulkar's connection with multiple generations is also highlighted as a reason for the collaboration, with OpenAI positioning his personal experience with ChatGPT as a way of showing people the practical starting points for using AI.

The collaboration comes as OpenAI continues to expand the use of ChatGPT across different areas and audiences. OpenAI has also recently entered into a separate partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which named ChatGPT as an Associate Partner for India's home cricket for two seasons beginning with the West Indies series and running through March 2028.

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