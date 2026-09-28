Big Billion Day Sale: From iPhone And Realme To Motorola - Flipkart Teases Prices

Flipkart is gearing up for its Big Billion Days Sale 2026, with smartphone deals already being teased ahead of the main sale. The e-commerce platform has started revealing selected offers and sale pricing across popular smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Realme and Vivo. The Big Billion Days Sale will begin for general customers on October 9, while Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and eligible Flipkart Credit Card customers will get early access from October 8. Flipkart has also announced up to 10 percent instant discounts on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.



iPhone 17 Price Teased Below Rs 80,000



The iPhone 17 is among the biggest smartphone deals teased by Flipkart. The platform has indicated that the phone will be available in the "Rs 7X,XXX" range during the sale, suggesting a price below Rs 80,000. Its current official price is Rs 99,900.



Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 FE And Google Pixel Phones



Flipkart has also teased special sale pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE. The exact prices are yet to be revealed. Google Pixel smartphones are also part of the sale preview. The list includes the Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 10a.



ALSO READ; India's Smartphone Manufacturing Enters Next Phase As Focus Shifts From Assembly To Making Components



Motorola, Realme And Vivo Phones



Several Motorola smartphones are included in the Big Billion Days promotion. These include the Motorola Signature and Moto G37 Power. Flipkart's Motorola offer pricing was scheduled to be revealed on September 27. Realme has also been included with multiple models, including the Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 5G and Realme P4X 5G. Other Realme models featured in the sale lineup include the Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4s 5G, Realme P3x 5G, Realme 14x 5G and Narzo-series phones.



Flipkart's current listings already show Big Billion Days pricing on some Realme phones. For example, the Realme P3x 5G is listed from Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the Realme P4 Pro 5G is listed from Rs 30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. These prices are shown on Flipkart and may vary by configuration.



Other Smartphones In Flipkart's Sale Preview



Flipkart's Big Billion Days smartphone promotion also includes phones from several other brands. The list includes the Vivo T5x 5G, AI+ Nova 2 Neo 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Infinix Hot 60i 5G+, OnePlus Ace 5G and Lava Virat V1 5G. The promotion also features the Oppo K14x 5G and Nothing Phone 4a. Lava, Infinix and Tecno offer prices were scheduled to be revealed on September 28, while Oppo and HMD deals are scheduled for September 29. Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco offer prices are expected on September 30, followed by Samsung on October 1, Nothing on October 2, Realme on October 3 and Vivo on October 4.



Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Bank Offers



Apart from product-level discounts, Flipkart will offer additional payment benefits during the sale. Customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent cashback on the first transaction made through Super.money. Additional exchange and no-cost EMI benefits will be available on selected products.



Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will feature smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Nothing, OnePlus, Lava, Infinix and other brands. While the iPhone 17 has already been teased below Rs 80,000, several other smartphone prices are still being revealed in stages. The main sale begins on October 9, with early access starting October 8 for eligible customers.



ALSO READ; iPhone 17 Pro Price Drops To Rs 56,990 At Reliance Digital: Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.