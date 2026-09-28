India Energy Pivot: Morgan Stanley Bullish On Refiners Amid Demand Shift — ONGC, HPCL, Among Top Picks

India's energy landscape is undergoing a structural realignment as soaring domestic consumption, volatile global fuel benchmarks, and surging merchant electricity rates reshape corporate priorities. According to a recent sector report by Morgan Stanley, investment sentiment across India's energy and power ecosystem is tilting decidedly positive.

The brokerage highlighted key public and private heavyweights-including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India Ltd (OIL), Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions-as primary beneficiaries of this shifting operating environment.

Convergence in the Boardroom

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The lines dividing power generation, coal supply, and natural gas distribution are rapidly blurring. Corporate boardrooms now treat these three previously siloed verticals as an interconnected grid. Decisions regarding fuel procurement, generation dispatch, and commodity hedging are increasingly evaluated in tandem to protect margins against global volatility.

To navigate this volatility, Indian energy players are adopting a permanently agile posture. Active energy trading has evolved from an occasional treasury function into a structural necessity, serving as the standard mechanism to manage input price shocks and seize real-time spread opportunities.

Demand Resilience and Merchant Power Upside

Two market trends continue to deliver upside surprises:

Merchant Power Spikes: Sustained peak industrial and residential electricity demand has driven merchant power rates significantly higher, delivering immediate margin expansion to flexible thermal producers.

Inelastic Gas Demand: Despite liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices trading at nearly three times historical baselines, domestic demand for natural gas has demonstrated notable resilience, underscoring deep structural end-user reliance across city gas distribution, power, and industrial manufacturing.

Conventional Fuels Reclaim Center Stage

While India's long-term clean energy ambitions remain intact, the immediate imperative for grid reliability has driven a clear return of coal and natural gas over renewables in base-load dispatch. System operators and utilities are relying on fossil baseloads to backstop peak deficits that intermittent renewable infrastructure cannot yet bridge reliably at scale.

Simultaneously, downstream specialty chemical supply chains are turning more competitive globally as input costs stabilize and domestic feedstock availability improves, signaling an upward turn in the sector's operational cycle.

Refining Capacity Defies the Global Trend

Unlike Western economies decommissioning traditional processing assets in favor of pure-play clean energy, India remains one of the world's few major economies actively expanding fuel refining capacity. Driven by robust internal demand for transport fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, and aviation fuel, Indian refiners continue to commit long-term capital to scale crude throughput and upgrade complex processing infrastructure.

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