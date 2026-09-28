Pincky Balhara Secures Bronze, Makes Asian Games Kurash History For India

India's Pincky Balhara secured a bronze medal in kurash at the ongoing Asian Games after losing her women's 78kg semifinal 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall on Monday.

Balhara had earlier defeated another South Korean, Garam Lim, 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

The bronze is Balhara's second Asian Games medal. She had previously won silver in the women's 52kg event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

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Balhara had lost her gold-medal bout in 2018 to Uzbekistan's Gulnor Sulaymanova.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, Balhara missed out on another medal after losing her quarterfinal against Uzbekistan's Sitora Elmurodova.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Debut For Kurash

The kurash competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Games is being held from September 27 to 29, 2026, at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Balhara's bronze adds another medal to India's tally at the ongoing Asian Games. The continental multi-sport event began on September 19 and will run until October 4, with competitions being held across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.

Pincky Balhara's Career

Born on 20 October 1998, Balhara has enjoyed success in kurash and judo.

She won a silver medal in the women's 52kg kurash event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and is the only Indian athlete to win two Asian Games medals in kurash.

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Balhara also bagged a bronze medal in the 52kg category of the 2016 Asian Beach Games at Da Nang.

She also performed well in judo, winning a gold medal in the Junior Asian Championships, besides kurash.

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