Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP Today: Check Grey Market Premium On Day 1 Of Subscription

Shah Investor's Home IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 28 and closes on Sept. 30. The Rs 90.17 crore public issue is commanding a positive GMP, indicating an implied listing premium of 7.19%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP

According to the Investorgain website, Shah Investor's Home IPO latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 12, updated on Sept. 28 at 11:30 a.m. Based on the upper price band of Rs 167 and the latest GMP of Rs 9, the estimated listing price is Rs 179. This means that the share of the mainboard issue is likely to debut at a premium of 7.19% over the issue price.

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Shah Investor's Home IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.19 times as of 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Shah Investor's Home IPO Key Details

Shah Investor's Home IPO is a book build issue of Rs 90.17 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares. The price band has been set at Rs 159 to Rs 167 per share. The lot size for an application is 85 shares. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,195 for one lot of 85 shares, based on the upper price band.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Shah Investor's Home IPO Key Dates:

IPO Opened: Monday, Sept. 28

IPO Closes: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Allotment: Thursday, Oct. 1

Refund: Monday, Oct. 5

Credit of Shares: Monday, Oct. 5

Listing: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Shah Investor's Home IPO Use of Proceeds:

Funding working capital requirements of the company

General Corporate Purposes

Shah Investor's Home IPO Company Financials

Shah Investor's Home Ltd.'s revenue fell 23% and profit after tax (PAT) declined 44% in FY26 compared with FY25.

Period Ended FY26 FY25 Total Income Rs 72.4 Rs 94.47 Profit After Tax Rs 13.11 Rs 23.42 Ebitda Rs 21.62 Rs 35.31

*figures in crore

About Shah Investor's Home

Founded in 1994, Shah Investor's Home Ltd. is a retail broking company with over three decades of experience in the securities market. It offers equity and derivatives brokerage, helping retail customers trade in equities, IPOs and other securities. The company also provides mutual fund distribution, margin funding and stock lending services. As of March 2026, it had over 1 lakh demat accounts and a network of more than 181 authorised persons.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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