SRIT India IPO GMP Today: Check Grey Market Premium On Day 1 Of Subscription

SRIT India initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 218.4 crore opened for subscription on Sept. 28 and will close on Sept. 30. As bidding for the issue began, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of SRIT India IPO indicated an implied listing premium of 25.38% over the upper price band.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

SRIT India IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of SRIT India IPO stands at Rs 33, indicating an implied listing price of Rs 163 and a premium of around 25.38% over the upper price band.

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SRIT India IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.45 times as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

SRIT India IPO Key Details

SRIT India IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 218.40 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares. SRIT India IPO has set a price band of Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share.

The lot size for an application is 115 shares. This means that the minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,950 (115 shares) (based on upper price).

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus.

SRIT India IPO Key Dates:

IPO Opened: Monday, Sept. 28

IPO Closes: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Allotment: Thursday, Oct. 1

Refund: Monday, Oct. 5

Credit of Shares: Monday, Oct. 5

Listing: Tuesday, Oct. 6

SRIT India IPO: Use of Proceeds

Funding of capital expenditure requirements towards modernisation of existing products and redevelopment

Achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions

General corporate purposes

SRIT India IPO Company Financials

SRIT India Ltd.'s revenue increased by 15% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 29% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

Period Ended FY26 FY25 Total Income Rs 462.54 Rs 400.5 Profit After Tax Rs 43.29 Rs 33.6 EBITDA Rs 64.77 Rs 49.81

SRIT India Business

Founded in 1999, SRIT India Limited is a Bengaluru-based IT and IT-enabled services company. It provides digital solutions, software development and system integration services. The company works across healthcare, e-governance, and telecom and broadband, serving government and enterprise clients in India and overseas.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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