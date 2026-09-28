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The Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra Film Continues Upward Trend

'The Vvan - Force of the Forrest' collected Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 43.15 crore.

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The Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra Film Continues Upward Trend
Sidharth Malhotra records his third-highest opening weekend, his biggest in 11 years
Image: DeepakKumarMishra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvaan - Force of the Forrest continued its upward trend at the box office on its first Sunday. The fantasy thriller recorded another rise in collections, with audience turnout improving further on Day 3.

Box Office Collection

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday and rose to Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday. On Day 3, the film jumped to Rs 14 crore, recording a 24.4% increase from Day 2.

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With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 33.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 39.65 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The film also collected Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 43.15 crore.

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About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi folk-fantasy thriller that follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), a city man who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. He enters a forbidden forest despite warnings about the goddess Vandevi. He is then forced to confront supernatural powers and protect his people from a deadly threat.

The film is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and backed by Balaji Motion Pictures/Balaji Telefilms in association with The Viral Fever (TVF). The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Milind Gunaji, Shweta Tiwari and Avtar Gill. It released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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