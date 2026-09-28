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Buy, Sell Or Hold: NSE, Pricol, ITC, Rolex Rings — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: NSE, Pricol, ITC, Rolex Rings — Ask Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Pricol Ltd.
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ITC Ltd.
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Rolex Rings Ltd
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Should you add shares of Pricol? Should you hold shares of ITC at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Rolex Rings at an attractive price? Should you book profits in the newly-listed dominator stock 'NSE'?

Gaurav Sharma, VP, Head of Research, Globe Capital and Saurabh Jain, Head of Research- Equity, SMC Global Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
 

Pricol (CMP: Rs 756.30)

Saurabh: Buy

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  • Broadly positive on auto, auto ancillary pack
  • Q1 results were good; Q2 also expected strong
  • Stock is not cheap, trading 39 times to book value
  • 'Buy' for long-term, but buy in a staggered manner

ITC (CMP: Rs 266.80)

Saurabh: Hold

  • Price hike in raw materials may help in margin squeeze
  • Hike over excise duty and raw material prices
  • Upcoming quarters may be better for margins

Rolex Rings (CMP: Rs 193.34)

Gaurav: Buy 

  • Stock has done well in past on multi-month rally
  • Maintain a cautious, prudent approach
  • Risk to reward ratio not favourable; Buy on dips

NSE (CMP: Rs 1,774.50)

Saurabh: Accumulate

  • Trade it as a 'long-term story' and portfolio stock
  • Accumulate the stock slowly over long-term
  • Negative or degrowth seen in last few quarters

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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