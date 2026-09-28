Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 10: Zach Cregger's Horror Thriller Continues Steady Run In India

Resident Evil is showing signs of stability. The horror-thriller saw a marginal increase in collections on Day 10, while its worldwide run continues to add to its overall box office tally.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

India Box Office

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Resident Evil earned Rs 98.04 lakh gross on Day 10, recording a 1.1% rise from its previous day's collection. Its India-tracked gross collection has now reached Rs 21.58 crore after 10 days, according to TrackTollywood reports.

Worldwide Box Office

On Day 10, Resident Evil added $6.5 million in North America, taking its domestic tally to $103.48 million. With $93 million from international markets, the film's worldwide collection has reached $196.48 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Box Office Performance So Far

Resident Evil opened in India with Rs 3.02 crore on Day 1 after its premiere collected Rs 54.17 lakh. The film then earned Rs 4.42 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.38 crore on Day 3.

Its collections sharply dropped to Rs 1.80 crore on Day 4 before rising to Rs 2.16 crore on Day 5. The film collected Rs 1.54 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 18.58 crore.

In Week 2, Resident Evil earned Rs 50.42 lakh on Day 8, followed by Rs 96.95 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 98.04 lakh on Day 10.

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About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a courier who travels to a remote hospital to deliver a package. He soon finds himself caught in a dangerous outbreak and must fight through mutated creatures to survive.

The action-horror sci-fi film is the latest cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series. Austin Abrams leads the cast, alongside Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser. Resident Evil was released in theatres on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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