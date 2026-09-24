Is Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Returning In 'Avengers: Doomsday'? Here's What Reports Say

Mark Ruffalo may return as Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday, despite previously saying that the character would not appear in the film, according to reports. His possible comeback comes after months of uncertainty over Bruce Banner's role in the upcoming Marvel crossover.

What Ruffalo Said About Hulk?

Ruffalo addressed the speculation during an interview with Empire Magazine in January and said that Hulk would not appear in Doomsday. "As long as they keep finding cool things to do with Hulk. It's given me so many gifts. You know, I probably wouldn't be in Crime 101 if it wasn't for The Avengers," he said.

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His name was also missing from Marvel's official cast announcement in March, which appeared to support his earlier comments. Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner in the MCU since The Avengers. The brilliant scientist transforms into the Hulk when extreme anger or stress takes over and the character has been a key part of the Avengers.

According to reports, latest speculation also comes from a reported post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Potential SPOILERS AHEAD: The details below may reveal Hulk's role in Avengers: Doomsday.

What Happens In The Post-Credits Scene?

According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, the reported scene shows Bruce Banner being held inside a military facility before Doctor Doom approaches him and seemingly tries to recruit Hulk.

It is unclear whether the Hulk in the scene is Ruffalo's Bruce Banner or a variant. Some speculation has also linked the sequence to another Hulk-like character reportedly seen during Doomsday filming.

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Hulk's Recent Marvel Appearance

Ruffalo's Hulk recently appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the film, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey takes control of Banner and turns him into a more feral version known as the “Savage Hulk.” The character is last seen being taken away in an ambulance, leaving his storyline open.

That ending, combined with the latest Endgame Encore leak, has now fueled fresh speculation about Hulk's possible role in Doomsday. Marvel has yet to officially confirm Ruffalo's return.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo Brothers, will hit theatres on December 18 with one of Marvel's biggest casts yet. Until then, fans will have to wait to see if Mark Ruffalo's Hulk makes his way into the film.

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