Made On YouTube: 30+ New Features, Products Announced For Creators, Artists And Viewers

YouTube has announced more than 30 new features and products for creators, artists and viewers at its Made On YouTube 2026 event. The company is introducing updates across content discovery, video creation, live streaming, music and creator monetisation.

The new features are designed to give viewers more control over what they watch while giving creators new tools to make, manage and monetise their content. Some features will roll out soon, while others are planned for later.

YouTube Custom Feeds

One of the key updates is Custom Feeds, which will let users create dedicated feeds based on their interests, moods or routines. Users will be able to describe the type of content they want using simple prompts, such as videos for a daily commute or long documentaries for an evening.

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YouTube will then create a personalised feed that can be saved and updated with new recommendations. Custom Feeds will initially be available to users in the US across web, mobile and TV.

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AI-Powered Editing Tools For Creators

YouTube is also bringing conversational AI editing to Shorts and the YouTube Create app. Creators will be able to select their videos and photos and use prompts to create a first draft.

The tool can suggest edits such as removing long pauses, rearranging clips, improving pacing and adding text. Creators can continue chatting with the tool to make changes while still being able to edit manually.

The feature is expected to begin rolling out globally on Android and iPhone from early 2027.

YouTube Studio Gets More Creator Tools

YouTube Studio is also getting several updates aimed at helping creators improve their videos before and after publishing. Creators will be able to receive personalised feedback on drafts, including suggestions related to pacing, structure and storytelling.

YouTube is also adding tools to generate thumbnails that match a channel's style. Another major update is video A/B testing, allowing creators to test up to three versions of a video to see which one keeps viewers engaged for longer.

New Features For YouTube Shorts

YouTube is introducing Shorts Series, allowing creators to organise their Shorts into seasons and episodes. Viewers will be able to watch these videos as a series instead of discovering individual Shorts separately.

The feature could be useful for episodic content and microdramas on the platform. Shorts Series is rolling out globally.

New Features For YouTube Live

YouTube is also adding new features for live streamers. Live Showdowns will allow creators to compete in head-to-head livestreams, with viewers able to support their preferred creator through chats, gifts and Super Chats.

YouTube is also testing real-time auto-dubbing for livestreams. The feature will translate a creator's speech into another language as they speak, helping make livestreams accessible to viewers who speak other languages. Live auto-dubbing is expected to begin as a pilot in early 2027.

More AI Features For YouTube Music

YouTube Music is getting new conversational AI features as well. Ask Music will allow users to describe what they want to hear and create personalised music queues.

YouTube is also introducing Podcast Lineup, which will provide weekly spoken previews of recommended podcasts to help listeners discover new shows.

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Better Protection For Creators

YouTube is adding new tools to help creators protect their identity. With Likeness Detection, creators will be able to check if their face is being used in videos on YouTube and get alerts when it is detected.

YouTube is also working on combining face and voice detection to make it easier to identify videos that may be using a creator's identity without permission.

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