NSE IPO Listing Live: GMP Signals Modest Gains; Track Listing Price, Share Movement And More

Get the latest updates on the NSE IPO listing, including NSE share price, listing price, IPO issue price, listing gains, market debut, investor response, and trading activity.
Track real-time NSE IPO listing updates, share price movements, market reaction, analyst views, and key developments as the National Stock Exchange makes its market debut.
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Macquarie Initiates Coverage With 'Outperform'
The equity shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are set to make their debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 24, with global brokerage Macquarie initiating coverage on the stock with an ‘Outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,965 per share.
The target price implies an upside of around 10% from NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.
Macquarie described NSE as “The Dominator”, citing its leading market share, deep liquidity, technology capabilities, and entrenched network effects.
Read more here.
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Key Issue Details Recap
NSE IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,561.57 crore. The issue price band was set between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share.
The minimum bid size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band. The issue includes a reservation of up to 4,33,437 shares for employees, offered at a discount of ₹170.00 to the issue price.
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: BSE Might Reap Some Gains From NSE's Debut
SEBI regulations prevent NSE from trading on NSE itself. Therefore, NSE will list & trade on BSE, its direct rival exchange.
Jefferies estimates this adds 1-2% to BSE's FY27E earnings, while assuming NSE's own daily turnover trades at levels similar to HDFC Bank, the brokerage estimates Rs 70 crore in combined cash & stock-option revenue for BSE.
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Is The Exchange Losing Ground On Options Market Share?
NSE's options premium market share fell to 74.71% in FY26, from 96.86% in FY24, because weekly expiry rationalisation shifted volumes toward BSE's expiry day.
NSE's cash segment share has stayed steady at 93-94%, largely unaffected.
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: NSE Segment Wise Market Share
|
Segment
|
NSE market share
|
Equity Cash
|
93%
|
Equity Futures
|
100%
|
Equity Options
|
73%
|
Currency Derivatives
|
100%
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: NSE Exploring New Revenue Avenues
NSE is seeking to broaden its revenue base through new products and businesses. Transaction charges still account for 70-79% of total revenue, while colocation, listing fees, and other streams together account for about 12%. Colocation charges grew at a 29% compound annual rate between FY23 and FY26 and accounted for 8% of revenue.
The exchange received SEBI approval in April 2026 to establish a national coal trading exchange. National Coal Exchange of India was incorporated as a wholly owned unit in June. NSE has also launched electricity futures and natural gas futures, and has tied up with S&P Global to launch Dated Brent crude oil futures. It has also introduced electronic gold receipts for dematerialised gold trading.
NSE itself cannot trade on its own platform under SEBI regulations. Its shares will instead list and trade on BSE, its direct rival, while the shares will also trade on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange.
Read more here
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Options Dependence
Derivatives remain central to NSE's business. The exchange was the world's largest by number of derivative contracts traded in calendar 2025. Index options accounted for 53% of NSE's total revenue, while options contributed 77% of transaction-charge revenue in FY26.
Within transaction charges, options generated Rs 9,996 crore in FY26, or 77% of the Rs 13,057 crore total. Cash equities contributed Rs 1,555 crore, while futures contributed Rs 1,370 crore.
NSE had 106.2 lakh active individual futures and options traders in FY25, with 34.3 lakh new entrants. Options premium turnover grew 14%, according to the supplied data.
The dependence on options also leaves the exchange exposed to changes in trading patterns and regulation. NSE's options premium market share fell to 74.71% in FY26 from 96.86% in FY24, due to weekly expiry rationalisation that shifted volumes towards BSE's expiry day. NSE's cash-market share, however, remained at 93-94%.
NSE Versus BSE: Valuation Battle
NSE’s revenue grew at a 24.3% CAGR between FY21 and FY26, while EBITDA and PAT grew at CAGRs of 24.7% and 23.4%, respectively. In comparison, BSE recorded significantly higher growth, with revenue, EBITDA and PAT rising at CAGRs of 52.1%, 68% and 77.3%, respectively.
Despite the lower growth rates, NSE maintained a higher average EBITDA margin of 77.89% during FY21-FY26, compared with 46.5% for BSE.
On valuations, BSE’s FY26 price-to-earnings (PE) multiple stood at 54.3x, compared with 42.9x for NSE.
(Source: NDTV Profit Research)
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: SWOT Analysis
Here's an overview of NSE as a company, with key strengths and weaknesses:
Strength
- Monopoly control in equity futures and options
- Strong institutional backing
- IPO valuations fairly priced
- Strong brand power
Weakness
- Heavy regulatory oversight
- IPO is an OFS-no fresh capital infusion
- High dependence on options trading
- Heavy reliance on transaction revenue
Opportunity
- Structural growth story-rise in retail participation
- Foraying into non-F&O products/product diversification
- Building strategic offshore footprints
- Strong network effects in the industry
Threat
- Rise of competition-in more exchanges (MSEI, NCDEX)
- Competition from new products being launched
- Other exchanges may focus on Demat 2.0
- Tech and Cybersecurity risks
Source: NDTV Profit Research
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Where Does The Exchange Stand In Terms Of Value?
NSE Slated to become the world's seventh most valuable listed exchange operator:
|
Exchanges
|
Market Cap ($ billion)
|
P/E (x)
|
CME Group
|
98.6
|
24.2
|
ICE
|
87.5
|
24
|
Hong Kong Exchanges
|
64.2
|
25.3
|
Deutsche Börse
|
60.5
|
24.1
|
London Stock Exchange
|
55.8
|
30.5
|
Nasdaq
|
51.4
|
26.8
|
NSE
|
46.2
|
42.9
|
Source: Data Compiled by NDTVProfit Research
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Subscription Recap
NSE IPO received strong demand from investors during its bidding period from September 17 to September 21. The IPO allotment status was finalised on September 22.
The long-awaited NSE IPO was subscribed by 5.71 times in total, as the issue received bids for 50,58,11,384 equity shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on the offer. The total amount of bids received amounted to Rs 90,287.33 crore.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while retail investors booked their quota 1.39 times.
NSE IPO Listing Live Updates: Here's What GMP Signals Ahead Of Debut
The Grey market trends pointed to a muted premium for NSE's market debut. The GMP, last updated at 11:37 p.m., stood at Rs 40, implying gains of approximately 2.24% per share. The estimated listed price for NSE stands at Rs 1,825 ahead of its much awaited debut.
Good Morning!
Hello, and happy NSE Day to all the lovely primary market enthusiasts and investors. I am Khushi, and I will be taking you through all the key updates regarding the listing price, early market trends, and share price movement for one of the most awaited listings in Indian equity market history.
Grab a cup of coffee and stay tuned!
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