NSE IPO Listing Live: GMP Signals Modest Gains; Track Listing Price, Share Movement And More

The equity shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are set to make their debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 24, with global brokerage Macquarie initiating coverage on the stock with an ‘Outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,965 per share.

The target price implies an upside of around 10% from NSE's IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

Macquarie described NSE as “The Dominator”, citing its leading market share, deep liquidity, technology capabilities, and entrenched network effects.

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