Money View IPO Day 1: Issue Opens Today — Check Subscription Status, GMP, Allotment Details

Money View IPO Day 1: The Rs 1,091.68-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Money View will open for subscription today (Thursday, September 24), and will remain open until September 28.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 32-34 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 441 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Money View IPO Subscription Status

The Money View IPO subscription will begin at 10 am today.

Money View IPO Issue Details and Funds Utilisation Plans

Money View is looking to raise Rs 1,091.68 crore through the IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and an OFS of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore.

The company plans to use Rs 325 crore from the fresh issue towards investment to drive growth in loan disbursals under default loss guarantee (DLG) arrangements.

Another Rs 250 crore will be invested in WFPL, the company's material subsidiary, to augment its capital base. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The OFS will see promoters Puneet Agarwal, Sanjay Agarwal and Chitra Agarwal, along with corporate shareholders Internet Fund III Pte. Ltd. and Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd., sell shares.

Following the issue, promoter and promoter group holding is expected to decline from 23.96% to 20.33%, while public shareholding is expected to increase from 76.04% to 79.67%.

Money View IPO: Price Band and Lot Size

The price band has been fixed at Rs 32-34 per share, with a lot size of 441 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot, requiring Rs 14,994 at the upper price band.

The maximum retail application is 13 lots, or 5,733 shares, requiring Rs 1,94,922. For small HNI investors, the minimum application is 14 lots, or 6,174 shares, requiring Rs 2,09,916. The minimum big HNI application is 67 lots, or 29,547 shares, requiring Rs 10,04,598.

Money View IPO Allotment

The Money View IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, 2026.

Investors whose bids are not accepted are expected to receive refunds on September 30, while shares allotted to successful bidders are expected to be credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

Money View IPO Listing

Money View shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on October 1, 2026, on a tentative basis. The IPO is a book-building issue.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Money View IPO GMP

Money View IPO's last recorded grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 14. With the IPO's upper price band fixed at Rs 34 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 48, implying a potential gain of 41.18% over the issue price.

The grey market premium, or GMP, is an unofficial indicator of investor interest and can change before listing. It should not be treated as a guarantee of the stock's actual listing price.

Money View IPO: About the Company

Incorporated in 2014, Money View Ltd. is a fintech company that provides digital financial services through its mobile platform. The company offers personal loans, credit tracking and financial management services, using data analytics and technology to assess creditworthiness and facilitate loan approvals.

The company's platform operates as a two-sided network connecting users seeking financial products with banks, NBFCs, insurers and other financial institutions offering such products.

As of June 30, 2026, Money View had 140.28 million registered users and 48 financial partners integrated into its network. The company has expanded its offerings across multiple categories, including insurance, credit cards, digital gold, payments and earned wage access.

More than 50% of the company's workforce was engaged in technology and data roles as of June 30, 2026, reflecting its focus on technology and in-house capabilities.

As of June 30, 2026, Money View had a total workforce of 1,933 personnel, including 798 permanent employees and 1,135 contract employees.

Money View IPO: Financials

Money View's total income rose to Rs 3,404.27 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,378.53 crore in FY25, while profit after tax increased to Rs 242.71 crore from Rs 240.28 crore during the same period.

EBITDA increased to Rs 968.92 crore in FY26 from Rs 697.98 crore in FY25.

The company's net worth stood at Rs 2,225.42 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,918.66 crore a year earlier. Total borrowings increased to Rs 5,157.04 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,413.37 crore in FY25.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Money View reported total income of Rs 1,065.09 crore and profit after tax of Rs 173.80 crore.

Money View IPO: Issue Reservation

The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while not less than 15% has been reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Retail investors have been allocated not less than 35% of the net offer.

Money View IPO: What Should Investors Watch?

Investors tracking the IPO will primarily watch the pace of subscription across investor categories, particularly the response from QIBs and NIIs as the three-day bidding period progresses.

The company's user base, financial-partner network and expansion across multiple financial products will also remain key areas of focus. Its technology-led and capital-light model is another factor to watch as Money View seeks to scale its loan distribution and other financial services.

The company is also looking to deploy Rs 325 crore towards growth in loan disbursals under DLG arrangements and Rs 250 crore towards strengthening the capital base of WFPL.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.