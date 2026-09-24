'Deeply Worrisome': MEA Reacts After Indian Killed In Attack On Commercial Vessel MV Cape Dao

India's external affairs ministry condemned an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman on Wednesday that killed one Indian seafarer, as attacks on shipping in the region continued despite repeated calls for restraint.

Of the 20 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel, MV Cape Dao, 19 have been rescued while one Indian national died in the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Wiper Suraj Yadav, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

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"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman," the ministry said, offering condolences to the deceased seafarer's family.

The MEA said its embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the surviving crew, and thanked Oman for its support.

The ministry described the wider pattern of assaults on merchant shipping in the region as "deeply worrisome".

"We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region," it said, adding that the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must end, and that free and unimpeded navigation through the region's international waterways must be restored "at the earliest".

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The Forward Seamen's Union of India identified the deceased seafarer as wiper Suraj Yadav, a resident of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and said MV Cape Dao was struck by two torpedoes — one on the port side C-deck accommodation area and another on the port side hull near the engine room — while sailing towards India with 28 crew members on board, 20 of them Indian.

In a statement, the union said assurances over seafarer safety "mean nothing" while civilian mariners continued to come under attack in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and demanded immediate accountability, safe passage and justice for Yadav and other Indian seafarers still at risk in the region.

Wednesday's incident is the latest in a string of attacks on commercial vessels off Oman since tensions in the Gulf escalated following the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict earlier this year.

Vessels transiting waters near the Strait of Hormuz have repeatedly come under fire amid warnings from Iran's IRGC Navy over unauthorised shipping routes through the strait.

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