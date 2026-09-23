Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, HAL, Swiggy, Ather Energy And LG Electronics — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of LG Electronics India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ather Energy Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, assistant vice president and research and advisory- PCG, Motilal Oswaal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

LG Electronics India (CMP: Rs 1,694.20)

Shah: Buy

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More favourable towards this stock in the consumer electronics space.

Tata Consumer Products (CMP: Rs 994.30)

Shah: Buy

Target price is Rs 1,500.

Rationale is most of the new age businesses it has entered into i.e Ready-To-Eat segment will see higher profitability.

Incremental margins would be on the better side from the current juncture.

Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 4,836)

Sarvade: Hold

Hold and average down.

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Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,499.40)

Sarvade: Hold

Good support at Rs 1,450.

Stock is in a strong uptrend.

Hold the stock.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 278.50)

Shah: Buy

Out of the two Eternal would be preferred bet.

Buy the stock.

Target price of Rs 350.

ITC (CMP: Rs 270.15)

Shah: Hold

Won't recommend averaging at these levels.

Hold if horizon is five years.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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