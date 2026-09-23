NSE IPO: Will Shares List At A Premium? Here's What GMP Signals

The National Stock Exchange of India is all set to enter familiar turf, but as a debutant this time. The shares of one of the most awaited IPOs are slated to list on the BSE on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The initial public offering of NSE kicked off with a slower-than-expected start but gained traction by the last day of bidding, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The public issue was oversubscribed by 5.71 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 21.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while retail investors booked their quota 1.39 times.

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The allotment of shares to investors who participated in the IPO was finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.

NSE IPO: What Does GMP Signal?

The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO remains higher. NSE IPO GMP on Wednesday is Rs 43 per share, according to investorgain.com.

This indicates that in the grey market, NSE shares are trading at Rs 1,828 apiece as of 6:37 a.m., a premium of nearly 2.41% to the IPO price of Rs 1,785 per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

NSE IPO: Details

NSE IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 12.64 crore shares of Rs 22,561.57 crore. The issue price band was set between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band. The issue includes a reservation of up to 4,33,437 shares for employees, offered at a discount of ₹170.00 to the issue price.

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