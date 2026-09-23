Voltas Is Winning The AC Market, But Margins Are Heating Up; Brokerages Reset Targets

Voltas In Focus: Voltas is gaining ground in the room air conditioner market, with channel inventory now normalised and secondary demand expected to grow 15-20%. But the improvement in market share is coming against a more difficult margin backdrop, leaving brokerages split on the stock's near-term earnings trajectory.

While BofA and HSBC retained their ‘Buy' ratings and remained constructive on Voltas, Jefferies cut its target price citing margin pressure, while Nuvama Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to ‘Hold' from ‘Reduce' after its recent sharp fall.

The divide largely centres on one question i.e. how much of Voltas' growth can translate into profits as costs remain elevated and the company prioritises market share and absolute profit growth over margin percentage in its UCP business.

Market Share Gains Strengthen Voltas' Position

HSBC highlighted an improvement in Voltas' market share, with the company widening its lead over the second-largest player. Voltas' July exit market share stood at 18.6%, with a 6.5 percentage-point gap over the second-best player.

The company indicated that secondary room air conditioner demand could grow 15-20%, helped by prolonged or second summers against a lower base last year.

Importantly, channel inventory has also normalised to less than 30 days, compared with the usual 4-6 week average. This suggests there has been limited stock build-up in the channel.

BofA said the latest meeting reinforced its thesis around the margin opportunity, while encouraging Q2 revenue trends were aided by a weak base. The brokerage highlighted market share, premiumisation and operations as key strategic focus areas and retained its ‘Buy' rating.

But Margin Pressure Is Becoming The Key Watchpoint

The positive demand and market-share trends have not removed concerns around profitability.

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy' rating but cut its target price to Rs 1,495 from Rs 1,580, citing margin pressure. The brokerage said that despite a 12% price hike, the continued surge in costs is putting pressure on margins and prompted it to cut its EPS estimates.

Voltas itself has refrained from providing margin guidance and remains cautious about customer sentiment towards any further price hikes.

Nuvama also cut its FY27E and FY28E EPS estimates by 10% and 9%, respectively, to factor in margin headwinds. It now has a September 2027 target price of Rs 1,220, compared with Rs 1,230 earlier, and upgraded the stock to ‘Hold' from ‘Reduce' following the recent sharp fall in the share price.

At the current market price, Nuvama said Voltas trades at 39.4 times FY28E EPS.

Data Centres, Compressors Could Open New Growth Avenues

Beyond the near-term AC cycle, brokerages pointed to several longer-term opportunities.

HSBC highlighted Rs 200 crore of data centre orders, while Nuvama expects significant data centre opportunities over the next two to three years.

Voltas is also preparing for domestic compressor manufacturing through its Atomberg joint venture. A prototype is expected to be established by January 2028, with initial capacity of 2.8 million units.

Nuvama said exports, commercial ACs and domestic MEP could also emerge as longer-term growth opportunities. The company also has some leeway on QCO compliance given its plans for compressor manufacturing.

Brokerages Remain Positive, But For Different Reasons

BofA retained its ‘Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,400, saying the risk-reward remains compelling at attractive valuations.

HSBC also maintained ‘Buy', with a target price of Rs 1,450, supported by improving market share and low inventory levels.

Jefferies retained ‘Buy' with a revised target of Rs 1,495, despite factoring in margin pressure.

Nuvama, meanwhile, upgraded Voltas to ‘Hold' from ‘Reduce' and set a target of Rs 1,220 (Rs 1,230 earlier) after factoring in lower earnings estimates.

The takeaway from the analyst commentary is that Voltas' demand and market-share momentum remains intact, but the ability to convert that growth into margins has emerged as the key variable for the stock.

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