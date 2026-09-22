HDFC Bank Shares In Focus: Macquarie Bullish With Rs 1,150 Target Amid CEO Succession

HDFC Bank shares will remian in focus on Wednesday after Macquarie retained its Outperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,150, as the Reserve Bank of India's decision on the bank's next managing director and CEO gains significance.

Macquarie's target implies substantial upside from the bank's current market price. The brokerage views the appointment of an external CEO as a potential catalyst for a re-rating of HDFC Bank shares.

The latest call comes shortly after a series of positive brokerage views on HDFC Bank amid progress on the succession process. Macquarie has maintained its Rs 1,150 target, while other brokerages have also retained constructive views on the stock. The succession process has emerged as a key near-term factor for investor sentiment following the decision of incumbent CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan not to seek a second term.

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HDFC Bank's board has forwarded two names to the RBI for the MD and CEO position for a three-year term. The bank has not officially disclosed the candidates, but media reports have identified Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha as the internal candidate and Anup Bagchi, currently MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, as the external candidate.

The RBI is reportedly seeking feedback from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi on Bagchi's candidature. The consultation is understood to be linked to Bagchi's three-year stint away from mainstream banking, although he has extensive prior banking experience. No final decision has been announced by the RBI so far.

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Bagchi previously served as an Executive Director at ICICI Bank and oversaw retail banking before moving to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. His insurance experience is therefore being viewed in the context of his broader banking credentials rather than as a replacement for them.

The possibility of an external appointment has attracted particular attention from brokerages. Macquarie has said an external CEO appointment could provide a fresh perspective and act as a catalyst for a stock re-rating. Nomura has similarly said a credible external candidate could have a longer runway and greater scope to reassess strategy and challenge existing practices.

At the same time, an external appointment could bring changes to the senior management structure. Any significant leadership transition could potentially result in exits among senior executives, making management stability an important consideration for the incoming CEO.

The immediate priority for the new leadership could therefore be to stabilise the management team while setting a clear strategy for the bank's next phase of growth.

Key Focus Areas

The new CEO is likely to face several operational priorities, including rebuilding retail growth, particularly in unsecured retail, improving the bank's current account and savings account (CASA) franchise, strengthening its technology architecture and improving customer service.

Another key area would be increasing cross-selling opportunities across the wider HDFC group, while maintaining the bank's focus on asset quality and profitability.

Macquarie and other brokerages have highlighted leadership clarity as an important potential catalyst, although the eventual impact will depend on the identity of the new CEO and the strategy outlined by the incoming management.

Risks To Watch

Despite the positive brokerage commentary, investors will continue to monitor several risks. These include another sharp decline in net interest margins, higher employee attrition and weaker-than-expected balance sheet growth.

For HDFC Bank, the leadership transition also comes at a time when the stock has significantly underperformed. The bank's shares have been under pressure through 2026, although they have recently recovered as the succession process moved forward. On Tuesday, the stock rose to Rs 749.30, its highest level in nearly seven weeks, after gaining across three consecutive sessions.

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