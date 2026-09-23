Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 23: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, September 23, even as crude oil prices stayed largely steady in early trade after falling in the previous session amid signs of improving oil supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude was trading at $99.20 a barrel, down 0.05 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stood at $90.23 a barrel, down 0.32 per cent.

Oil prices had eased in the previous session after Saudi Arabia restarted its East-West oil pipeline, raising expectations of higher crude flows. Increased ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz also pointed to some improvement in oil supplies from the region.

Despite the movement in global crude prices, oil marketing companies kept retail petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, with no revision in fuel rates.

Also Read: Brent Crude Falls To $99: Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak In A Year As Saudi Pipeline Restarts

Petrol prices on September 23

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 23

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Even though crude prices eased in the international market, state-run oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged since the end of May as they consider several other factors such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes and dealer margins while deciding retail prices.

Also read: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, US-Iran Talks To Oil Prices — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On Sept 23

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