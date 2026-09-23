SS Retail IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

SS Retail IPO GMP today stood at Rs 160, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 584 per share and an implied 37.74% premium over the upper price band of Rs 424.

The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE today, on Sept. 23.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

SS Retail IPO Estimated Listing Price

Based on a GMP of Rs 160 and the upper price band of Rs 424, SS Retail's estimated listing price stands at Rs 584 a share. The GMP has risen from Rs 90 on Sept. 16, the first day of subscription, to Rs 160 ahead of listing.

ALSO READ: Hero Motors Vs SS Retail Vs Jindal Supreme: Will Shares List At Premium? What GMP Signals

SS Retail IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of SS Retail Ltd. was subscribed 103.30 times by the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 18. The IPO received bids for 90,83,98,995 shares against 87,93,884 offered.

The QIB portion was subscribed 203.61 times, while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 143.32 times and 36.36 times, respectively.

ALSO READ: Jindal Supreme IPO Listing Today: Check GMP, Expected Listing Price Ahead Of Debut

SS Retail IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the mainboard issue was finalised on Sept. 21, 2026. Shares of SS Retail Ltd. are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 23, 2026.

SS Retail IPO Details

The SS Retail IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 85.08 lakh equity shares worth Rs 360 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 33.02 lakh equity shares worth Rs 140 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 500 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 403–Rs 424 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 35 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,840 at the upper end of the price band.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

SS Retail Business

Incorporated in June 2016, SS Retail Ltd. runs a multi-brand retail business focused on mobile phones, accessories and consumer electronics. Its operations span Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat, with stores operating under its proprietary brands, including SS Mobile, Mobile Exchange Wala and The Mobile Space. The company has built a presence in Tier II and Tier III markets through a mix of company-owned outlets and franchise stores.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.