Hanuman Ansh Day 47 vs Toxic Day 28 Box Office: Spiritual Drama Leads Yash Starrer, Rs 400 Crore Worldwide Next?

At the box office, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened strongly but saw its collections decline rapidly after its first week, while Hanuman Ansh took a slower route and gained momentum much later in its theatrical run.

With the two films following very different box office trajectories, here's a look at their latest collections and overall theatrical journeys.

Hanuman Ansh Day 47 vs Toxic Day 28

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Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 4.90 crore net in India on Day 47, recording an 18.1% growth over the Rs 4.15 crore it earned on Day 46. With this, its total India net collection reached Rs 280.93 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 331.70 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. The film added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 47, taking its overseas gross to Rs 34.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 366.45 crore.

Meanwhile, Toxic collected Rs 3 lakh net in India on Day 28. Its total India net collection reached Rs 249.97 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 298.32 crore. With its overseas gross at Rs 43.75 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 342.07 crore.

This puts Hanuman Ansh around Rs 24.38 crore ahead of Toxic in worldwide gross collections.

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Two Different Box Office Runs

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh had a slow beginning, earning Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film started picking up pace in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

Its collections then jumped significantly in Week 4, when it earned Rs 61 crore. The film recorded its strongest weekly performance in Week 5 with Rs 90.25 crore, followed by Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

In its seventh week, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 5 crore on Day 43, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44 and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45. It then earned Rs 4.15 crore on Day 46 before rising to Rs 4.90 crore on Day 47.

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, meanwhile, had a much bigger opening. The Yash-starrer collected Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 and ended its first week with Rs 239.30 crore.

However, its collections dropped sharply after the opening week. The film earned Rs 8.94 crore in Week 2 and Rs 1.39 crore in Week 3. Its fourth-week collections remained low, with Toxic earning Rs 6 lakh on Day 24, Rs 11 lakh each on both Day 25 and Day 26, Rs 3 lakh each on both Day 27 and Day 28.

With the spiritual drama now just Rs 33.55 crore short of the Rs 400 crore worldwide mark, can Hanuman Ansh reach the milestone during its ongoing theatrical run?

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