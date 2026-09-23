Jubilant Ingrevia Shares Gain 3% As Kotak Securities Sees Sharp Earnings Growth Ahead; Retains 'Buy'

Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price Today: Jubilant Ingrevia shares were in demand on Wednesday, rising as much as 3.07% to hit an intraday high of Rs 636.55 per share on the BSE.

At 9:19 am, Jubilant Ingrevia shares were trading 2.43% higher at Rs 632.55. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.34% higher at 74,786.

Kotak Securities On Jubilant Ingrevia

Kotak Securities maintained its 'Buy' rating on Jubilant Ingrevia with a target price of Rs 1,010 per share, saying the company remains on track for rapid earnings growth.

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The brokerage believes concerns around the FMC contract are already reflected in the stock price. It also said the Zettaone acquisition is too small to warrant a de-rating of the stock.

Despite renewed hostilities in the Middle East, Kotak Securities expects Jubilant Ingrevia's second-quarter results to be good. The brokerage continues to expect the company to deliver sharp earnings growth in FY27 and beyond.

This outlook is underpinned by the company's order book and improving performance from its chemical intermediates business.

About Jubilant Ingrevia

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. is a diversified chemical and life sciences company engaged in manufacturing and supplying specialty chemicals, nutrition products and life science ingredients. The company serves sectors including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food and nutrition, and other industrial applications, with a portfolio spanning chemical intermediates and specialty products.

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