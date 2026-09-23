Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 5: Zach Cregger’s Horror Reboot Sees 20% Growth

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is slowly finding its footing at the Indian box office. The horror reboot recorded a 20% jump on its first Tuesday after a sharp drop on Monday.

India Box Office

In India, Resident Evil collected Rs 1.50 crore net on Day 5, registering a 20% growth over the Rs 1.25 crore earned on Day 4. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 12.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 14.59 crore, as per Sacnil estimates.

The film opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2 before reaching Rs 3.55 crore on Day 3. It then dropped to Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday.

On Day 5, the English version contributed Rs 90 lakh, while the Hindi version earned Rs 45 lakh. The Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Worldwide Collection

Resident Evil has earned $108.3 million worldwide, including $60 million from North America and $48.3 million from international markets. The film has already moved past the lifetime global earnings of the 2002 original, which made around $102.9 million.

It has also surpassed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which grossed approximately $41.9 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Despite these milestones, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter remains the franchise's top worldwide grosser, with a global haul of around $312.2 million.

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About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows a courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His mission takes a dangerous turn when he finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and has to fight mutated creatures to survive.

The film stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser and Kali Reis in key roles. It is an action-horror film with a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes and has an A certificate in India.

The latest Resident Evil film was released theatrically on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks another cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series.

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