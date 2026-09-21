OTT Releases This Week: Shaque: Trust No One, Don't Be Shy, Hunkkaar: The Roar — Movies, Series To Watch

The fourth week of September brings a mix of Hindi and English OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other platforms. From crime dramas and thrillers to romance, comedy and reality shows, here are the titles streaming from September 22 to 27.

Minerva Academy (Netflix)

Set inside a military high school in Naples, this Italian drama follows three teenagers as they deal with strict discipline, family pressure and secrets surrounding the academy. Salvo, Vincenzo and Camilla each arrive with different reasons for joining the institution.

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Streaming from September 22

Doc (SonyLIV)

This English medical drama follows a doctor whose life and career are thrown off course after a serious incident affects his memory. As he tries to return to medicine, he must also rebuild his life and relationships.

Streaming from September 22

Habeas Corpus (Netflix)

This Portuguese legal drama follows Inez, a law professor and former defence lawyer who leads a group of students in reopening a wrongful conviction case. Her student Marina joins the investigation with a personal connection to the injustice.

Streaming from September 23

The Love Hypothesis (Prime Video)

Based on Ali Hazelwood's bestselling novel, this English romantic comedy follows PhD student Olive after she enters a fake relationship with her intimidating professor, Adam Carlsen. Their carefully planned arrangement soon becomes difficult to keep purely professional.

Streaming from September 23

Brothers (Apple TV+)

This English comedy series follows longtime friends Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalised versions of themselves. Their friendship takes an unexpected turn when a family secret raises the possibility that they could be brothers.

Streaming from September 23

Wonka's The Golden Ticket (Netflix)

This English reality competition takes contestants inside a recreation of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. Twelve pairs compete in a series of games, challenges and temptations inspired by the classic film.

The show features a recreation of Gene Wilder's iconic Wonka voice and is produced with the consent of his estate.

Streaming from September 23

My Sad Dead (Netflix)

This Spanish supernatural drama centres on Ema, a woman who can see and communicate with the dead. After her niece arrives and three teenagers are murdered, a strange disturbance begins to blur the boundary between the living and the dead.

Streaming from September 24

Shaque: Trust No One (Netflix)

This Hindi mystery thriller follows a mother who has spent nine years searching for her missing daughter. When new clues emerge, her search forces her to question the people closest to her and the secrets surrounding her daughter's disappearance.

Streaming from September 24

Blood Legacy Season 2 (Netflix)

The South African drama returns with the Ndlovu family facing another dangerous chapter. Khanyi fights to reclaim her name and inheritance while political corruption, family conflicts and buried secrets threaten to tear the family empire apart.

Streaming from September 24

The Final Problem (Netflix)

Set in 1959, this Spanish mystery follows a retired actor who once played Sherlock Holmes and is forced to investigate a murder at an isolated hotel. As the investigation unfolds, the guests become part of a tense mystery.

Streaming from September 25

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Unabomber (Netflix)

This English crime drama follows Ted Kaczynski from his time as a young Harvard student subjected to controversial psychological experiments to the FBI investigation into his crimes years later.

Streaming from September 25

Don't Be Shy (Prime Video)

This Hindi coming-of-age film follows Shyamili “Shy” Das, a college student whose life changes after a breakup. As she navigates friendships, relationships and the uncertainty of growing up, she begins discovering more about herself.

Streaming from September 25

Hunkkaar: The Roar (JioHotstar)

This Hindi courtroom drama follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat after she accuses a powerful godman of sexual assault. Her complaint sets off an investigation that challenges a system built around influence, fear and devotion.

Streaming from September 25

Bakaiti Season 2 (ZEE5)

The Hindi family drama returns with the Kataria family facing another challenge as their ancestral home comes under threat from redevelopment. With the family brought together under one roof, old tensions and new problems soon surface.

Streaming from September 25

Rise & Fall Season 2 (Amazon MX Player)

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, this Hindi reality show brings 15 celebrities together for 42 days, with contestants divided between the privileged Rulers' penthouse and the Workers' basement. Power shifts, alliances and rivalries shape the competition.

Streaming from September 26

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