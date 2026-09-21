Resident Evil Box Office Collection: Zach Cregger’s Horror Reboot Opens To $108.3 Million Worldwide

Released on September 18, Zach Cregger's new Resident Evil film had a strong opening weekend at the global box office. Here's a look at its worldwide and India box office performance.

Worldwide Box Office

Resident Evil earned $108.3 million globally, including $60 million in North America and $48.3 million from 62 international markets.

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Overseas, the biggest openings came from the UK and Ireland ($5.8 million), Mexico ($5.6 million), France ($2.6 million), Australia ($2.6 million), Germany ($2.5 million), Spain ($2.3 million) and Brazil ($2 million). The film also earned $14.5 million from IMAX screenings.

It is now the biggest opening in the Resident Evil film franchise and Cregger's biggest opening as a director.

The film has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the original Resident Evil, which made around $102.9 million worldwide in 2002. It has also passed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which ended its run with $41.9 million worldwide.

The franchise record still belongs to Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which earned $312.2 million worldwide.

The film has yet to reach several overseas markets. It is set to arrive in Thailand on September 24 and Japan on October 9, while its release dates for China, South Africa and Central Asia are yet to be announced.

Resident Evil India Box Office

In India, Resident Evil earned Rs 3.55 crore net on Day 3, taking its total to Rs 9.50 crore net and Rs 11.33 crore gross.

On Day 3, the English version earned Rs 2.25 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 85 lakh, Tamil at Rs 30 lakh and Telugu at Rs 15 lakh. The film opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2.

The film had opened with Rs 2.60 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.35 crore net on Day 2.

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About The Film

Resident Evil stars Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Kali Reis, Zach Cherry and Will Merrick. Cregger directed the movie and co-wrote it with Shay Hatten.

The story follows Bryan, a medical courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His journey takes a dangerous turn when he encounters an outbreak and mutated creatures.

The latest instalment marks the eighth film in the Resident Evil franchise, which is inspired by Capcom's hit video game series. Cregger is also known for Barbarian and Weapons, the latter of which earned around $270 million worldwide.

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