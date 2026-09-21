Nasdaq Futures Spike 1.1%, S&P 500, Dow In Green: Cooling Oil Among 3 Reasons Behind Pre-Market Rally

US stock futures climbed on Monday, pointing to a firmer opening on Wall Street as easing crude oil prices, gains across major Asian markets and positive momentum from the end of last week's trading supported investor sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose around 400 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 futures gained about 0.7%. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced roughly 1.1%, with the December 2026 contract trading at 30,263.75, up 346.50 points, or 1.16%.

A decline in oil prices provided the biggest boost to market sentiment. US crude fell around 3% to about $97 a barrel, while Brent crude also declined more than 3% to around $100.50.

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Lower energy prices could ease some pressure on inflation and corporate costs, particularly after oil prices had remained elevated amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

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Investor sentiment was also supported by gains across Asian equities. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.65%, while mainland China's CSI 300 gained 0.71%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also higher, while Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Gains in China and South Korea helped reinforce a broader risk-on tone across global markets.

Wall Street's recent trading momentum also contributed to Monday's gains. Although US equities had a mixed week, technology stocks remained relatively resilient, with the Nasdaq ending the previous week higher.

The latest rise in futures suggests investors are carrying some of that late-week momentum into Monday's session.

Markets, however, remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East and the trajectory of oil prices.

Investors are also watching US monetary policy and bond yields closely, with the 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 5%.

The upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is another key focus, with tariffs, critical minerals and artificial intelligence among the issues expected to be discussed.

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