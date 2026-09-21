Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 12: Soori's Sports Drama Holds Strong, Check Earnings

Mandaadi has maintained a solid run at the box office, with the Soori-led action drama continuing to attract viewers across Tamil and Telugu markets.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office performance.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi collected Rs 85 lakh net in India on Day 12. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 76.40 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 89.32 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 66 lakh to the day's collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 19 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. Its first weekend saw a strong rise, with Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

The film followed its first-weekend run with Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5, before its collections fell to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. It then added Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8. With this, Mandaadi closed its first week at Rs 57.30 crore.

The film picked up again with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran.

The cast includes Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the rivalry between the teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

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