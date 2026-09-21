Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 18: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Maintains Momentum

Mirzapur The Movie has entered its third week at the box office after making a strong start in theatres. The action-crime drama has continued its run on Day 18 with the familiar Mirzapur characters drawing audiences back to the big screen.

Here's a look at its Day 18 collection.

Day 18 Box Office Collection

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Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 76 lakh net in India so far on Day 18. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 216.46 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 257.74 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 16 crore on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with Rs 148.45 crore.

The second week began with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8. It then collected Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10. The film earned Rs 5.50 crore each on Days 11 and 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4 crore on Day 14. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 55 crore.

The third week opened with Rs 2.75 crore on Day 15, followed by Rs 4.50 crore on Day 16 and Rs 5 crore on Day 17. The Day 18 figure currently stands at Rs 76 lakh.

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About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie brings the world of the hit streaming series to theatres, continuing its story of crime, rivalry and the fight for power. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film was released on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

The cast features several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi, along with Sonal Chauhan.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the film marks the franchise's theatrical debut. The story revolves around the ongoing struggle for control of Mirzapur, with old rivalries resurfacing and new threats challenging those fighting for the throne.

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