Samay Raina, Medha Shankr To Wed In December? Here’s His Hilarious Reply

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are once again making headlines amid rumours about their relationship. The latest buzz claims that the comedian and the 12th Fail actor are planning to get married in December 2026. However, the two have responded to the reports with humour on social media.

Samay's Funny Response

The wedding rumours started with an anonymous post on Reddit. The user claimed to be close to Samay's family and alleged that he and Medha were planning to get married in December. The post also claimed that the two were currently on holiday together and that Samay wanted to marry Medha “as soon as possible.”

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Samay later shared the wedding claim on his Instagram Story and tagged Medha. Taking a dig at the report, he wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone.” He also added Lata Mangeshkar's song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate to the Story.

Medha reshared Samay's post and replied with laughing emojis. She later shared another meme on Instagram and wrote, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

Neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed that they are dating or getting married.

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How Dating Rumours Began?

Samay and Medha have been linked for some time after they were spotted together on several occasions. Their appearance together on India's Got Latent Season 2 added to the speculation.

During the show, magician Kabir Sharma asked Samay to name his “sabse achha dost” from the people on the panel. Samay quickly chose Medha and called her his “sabse accha dost.” Medha appeared on the episode alongside Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma.

There has also been speculation that Samay and Medha travelled to Switzerland together. Social media users noticed similarities between their pictures and locations and suggested they may have been on the same trip. However, neither of them has confirmed the holiday rumours.

For now, the December wedding reports remain unconfirmed, with both Samay and Medha appearing to brush off the speculation.

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